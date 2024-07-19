EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Elks remain winless after rematch loss to host Redblacks

    Ottawa Redblacks receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) tries to avoid the tackle of Edmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray (5) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on July 19, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Ottawa Redblacks receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) tries to avoid the tackle of Edmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray (5) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on July 19, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Ottawa Redblacks remain unbeaten at TD Place after a 20-14 victory over the winless Edmonton Elks on Friday night.

    The Redblacks improved to 4-2 on the CFL season, giving them as many wins as they had all last season, and are 3-0 at TD Place this year, while the Elks fell to 0-6 on the season and continue to search for answers even with interim coach Jarious Jackson on the sidelines.

    Dru Brown finished the night 22-for-33 for 257 yards and two picks.

    The Redblacks relied heavily on field goal kicker Lewis Ward who went 4-for-5 on the night, with his longest a 48-yarder.

    Boris Bede had a rough night for the Elks missing three field goals to go 4-for-7, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson was 27-for-39 for 206 yards and one interception.

    Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson throws the ball during CFL action against the host Ottawa Redblacks on July 19, 2024..(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)Ward connected on a 45-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, but the Elks were able to stay within reach with a 19-yard field goal from Bede to make it 20-14.

    Ottawa turned to Ward again after falling short on a drive due to a procedure penalty. The 28-yard kick put Ottawa up 17-11 at the end of the third quarter.

    Bede missed his second field goal of the night early in the third quarter and Edmonton settled for a single and added another single on a punt just over three minutes later to get within three, 14-11.

    The Redblacks opened the game with a seven-play drive that resulted with Ryquell Armstead running in a three-yard TD.

    The rest of the first half was a kicker’s game.

    Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford collides with Ottawa Redblacks' Tobias Harris after a tackle during CFL action in Ottawa on July 19, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)Bede got Edmonton on the board with a 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3 midway through the first.

    The Redblacks looked to extend their lead with a 47-yard field goal, but Ward had a rare miss and settled for a single. Bede then connected on a 39-yard kick to make it 8-6.

    Ward redeemed himself with a 48-yard field goal, but then it was Bede’s turn to miss kicking wide on a 48-yard field goal attempt allowing Tobias Harris to return the ball to Edmonton’s 54-yard line. Ottawa failed to capitalize as Brown was picked off two plays later.

    After making it to the four-yard line late in the second quarter, Ottawa was forced to settle for a field goal and Edmonton closed out the half with a field goal of its own to make it 14-9.

    Harris had to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter after falling awkwardly.