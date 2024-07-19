Elks remain winless after rematch loss to host Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks remain unbeaten at TD Place after a 20-14 victory over the winless Edmonton Elks on Friday night.

The Redblacks improved to 4-2 on the CFL season, giving them as many wins as they had all last season, and are 3-0 at TD Place this year, while the Elks fell to 0-6 on the season and continue to search for answers even with interim coach Jarious Jackson on the sidelines.

Dru Brown finished the night 22-for-33 for 257 yards and two picks.

The Redblacks relied heavily on field goal kicker Lewis Ward who went 4-for-5 on the night, with his longest a 48-yarder.

Boris Bede had a rough night for the Elks missing three field goals to go 4-for-7, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson was 27-for-39 for 206 yards and one interception.

Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson throws the ball during CFL action against the host Ottawa Redblacks on July 19, 2024..(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)Ward connected on a 45-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, but the Elks were able to stay within reach with a 19-yard field goal from Bede to make it 20-14.

Ottawa turned to Ward again after falling short on a drive due to a procedure penalty. The 28-yard kick put Ottawa up 17-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Bede missed his second field goal of the night early in the third quarter and Edmonton settled for a single and added another single on a punt just over three minutes later to get within three, 14-11.

The Redblacks opened the game with a seven-play drive that resulted with Ryquell Armstead running in a three-yard TD.

The rest of the first half was a kicker’s game.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford collides with Ottawa Redblacks' Tobias Harris after a tackle during CFL action in Ottawa on July 19, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)Bede got Edmonton on the board with a 34-yard field goal to make it 7-3 midway through the first.

The Redblacks looked to extend their lead with a 47-yard field goal, but Ward had a rare miss and settled for a single. Bede then connected on a 39-yard kick to make it 8-6.

Ward redeemed himself with a 48-yard field goal, but then it was Bede’s turn to miss kicking wide on a 48-yard field goal attempt allowing Tobias Harris to return the ball to Edmonton’s 54-yard line. Ottawa failed to capitalize as Brown was picked off two plays later.

After making it to the four-yard line late in the second quarter, Ottawa was forced to settle for a field goal and Edmonton closed out the half with a field goal of its own to make it 14-9.

Harris had to be helped off the field late in the fourth quarter after falling awkwardly.