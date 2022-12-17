Elks running back fatally shot in Memphis
Christian Saulsberry, a running back for the Edmonton Elks, died after being shot in Memphis, Tennessee, the team announced Saturday.
"Our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time," said the Elks in a statement.
"Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career."
Saulsberry was signed by the Elks in August after being released from the practice roster following training camp.
"Christian’s contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the green and gold," said the Elks.
He was named most outstanding special teams player in the Elks 2022 team awards in October.
The 25-year-old Southhaven, Mississippi, native played eight games with the Elks.
