Elks send quarterback Trevor Harris to Montreal for defensive end
The Edmonton Elks traded veteran quarterback Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes in a one-for-one exchange.
Announced Sunday, the Elks will receive defensive end Antonio Simmons in return.
Simmons is playing his second season in the Canadian Football League (CFL) after signing with Montreal in 2019. During his time with the Alouettes, Simmons registered five sacks, 52 tackles, and one forced fumble.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native played four years at Georgia Tech, collecting seven quarterback sacks and 86 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss. In 2018 he spent time in the National Football League with both the Denver Broncos and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Harris appeared in 19 games with Edmonton, including six this season. He has played 139 games in the CFL and is currently 24th in all-time passing yards for the league with 23,750.
This season he has completed 135 passes out of 192 attempts, including only nine of 22 during the match with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Oct. 8.
Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo benched Harris for Friday’s rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and tapped rookie backup Taylor Cornelius to start.
The Elks have lost five games in a row this season and sit dead last in the league’s standings at 2-7.
More to come…
