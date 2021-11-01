Elks sign recently acquired QB Nick Arbuckle to one-year contract

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle (9) prepares to throw during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6,2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power ) Toronto Argonauts quarterback Nick Arbuckle (9) prepares to throw during first half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6,2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power )

Edmonton Top Stories