Elks to name Killam head coach: CFL insider

    Edmonton Elks' Marcus Lewis, centre, tackles Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton, right, as Elks' Kordell Jackson gives chase during CFL action on Oct. 12, 2024, in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Elks' Marcus Lewis, centre, tackles Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton, right, as Elks' Kordell Jackson gives chase during CFL action on Oct. 12, 2024, in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
    Mark Killam will be the next head coach of the Edmonton Elks, a Canadian Football League insider says.

    TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Saturday that Killam, who the Calgary Stampeders let go last month, will assume the reins from Jarious Jackson, who was the Elks' interim head coach after Chris Jones was fired in July.

    Killam had been with the Stampeders organizations for 20 seasons and had most recently been the CFL team's assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

    The 45-year-old Lethbridge native is a graduate of the University of Alberta and played university football at linebacker for the Edmonton post-secondary school's Golden Bears football team from 1997 to 2001.

