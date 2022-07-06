Elks turn to Canadian QB Ford as they try to end home skid with win over Stamps

Elks turn to Canadian QB Ford as they try to end home skid with win over Stamps

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) throws during warm up prior to CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) throws during warm up prior to CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?

Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island