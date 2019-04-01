The City is preparing to pilot a new waste cart program.

Ellerslie was one of 13 neighbourhoods chosen by the city to participate in the test. On Monday, community residents will receive new waste carts and information packets on how the program will work.

Starting April 15, those in the pilot will begin a new collection schedule:

Green carts will be picked up every week. (In the winter, that will change to every two weeks.)

Blue bags will be picked up every week.

Black carts will be picked up every two weeks.

Additional yard waste will be picked up on two seasonal collection days in the spring and in the fall.

The system aims to reduce the amount of recyclable and compostable waste that is thrown out in black carts.

The other 12 communities that will join the pilot include: Baturyn, Beacon Heights, Brintnell, CY Becker, Chambery, Delwood, Forest Heights, Kensington, Kiniski Gardens, Miller, Satoo and Tamarack.

Collection schedules for each community can be found online.

It is possible some homes in those areas will not receive a new cart as part of the pilot as addresses were selected based on route service.

Residents’ utility fee will not change with the program, nor will there be a penalty for carts that are set out incorrectly. However, the city warned collection trucks may not be able to pick up carts that aren’t left out properly.

The Edmonton Cart Rollout is part of the city’s 25-year waste strategy, which will be reviewed by Edmonton’s utility committee and city council this year.