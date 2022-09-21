Ellerslie Road open again after gas leak

A part of southeast Edmonton was closed all day Wednesday because of a gas leak.

Shortly before 6 a.m., police issued a traffic advisory for Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection.

"ATCO is on site and is currently making repairs," police said.

Crews worked in the area for most of the day. Edmonton Police Service announced the area had been reopened at 10 p.m.

It's not known what caused the leak.