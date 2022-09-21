Ellerslie Road open again after gas leak

Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection, was closed the early morning of Sept. 21, 2022, because of a gas leak. Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection, was closed the early morning of Sept. 21, 2022, because of a gas leak.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump's legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the U.S. Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president's Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island