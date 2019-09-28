Elton John 'Crocodile Rocks' Rogers Place
Elton John at Rogers Place. Sept. 27, 2019.
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:43AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:44AM MDT
EDMONTON --Elton John performed the first of his two shows in Edmonton Friday night, part of his ‘Elton Farewell Tour’.
Fans attended the show with feather boas and funky glasses, a signature look of Elton John.
His next show is Saturday night at 8 p.m.
There are still limited tickets available on ticketmaster, ranging in price from $145.40 to $251.20.
The ‘Elton Farewell Tour’ started in Sept. 2018 and will conclude in December of 2020.