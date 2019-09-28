EDMONTON --Elton John performed the first of his two shows in Edmonton Friday night, part of his ‘Elton Farewell Tour’.

Fans attended the show with feather boas and funky glasses, a signature look of Elton John.

His next show is Saturday night at 8 p.m.

There are still limited tickets available on ticketmaster, ranging in price from $145.40 to $251.20.

The ‘Elton Farewell Tour’ started in Sept. 2018 and will conclude in December of 2020.