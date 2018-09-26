

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Friday night, Sir Elton John will step on stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. According to a recent announcement, he’ll soon enough do the same at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

The musician announced 25 additional North American dates to his sold-out three-year tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.

The tour started in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on September 8 and previously only planned concert dates for eastern Canada.

However, a Friday announcement said John has added new stops and return dates in Canada for 2019. He will perform in Edmonton on September 27 and 28, 2019, with other stops in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.

Concert tickets go on sale October 5.