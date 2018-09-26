Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Elton John sets Edmonton 2019 date
Elton John performs in concert during the opening night of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour" at the PPL Center on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:15AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 11:08AM MDT
Friday night, Sir Elton John will step on stage at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. According to a recent announcement, he’ll soon enough do the same at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.
The musician announced 25 additional North American dates to his sold-out three-year tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road.
The tour started in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on September 8 and previously only planned concert dates for eastern Canada.
However, a Friday announcement said John has added new stops and return dates in Canada for 2019. He will perform in Edmonton on September 27 and 28, 2019, with other stops in Vancouver, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Toronto.
Concert tickets go on sale October 5.