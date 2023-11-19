Emergency alert issued for Fort Saskatchewan area Sunday following firearms-related incident in Pineview community

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by the RCMP for the Fort Saskatchewan area Sunday.

A Dangerous Persons Alert was sent at 11:50 a.m. Police said at 9:53 a.m., a man who was involved in a firearms-related incident is believed to be in the Pineview area with two guns.

Trevor Chykerda, 32, who's described as 167 centimetres (5'6") tall, with a heavy build, brown hair, and brown eyes wearing all dark clothing.

Residents in the Pineview community are advised to immediately shelter in place. Police say to stay inside, lock doors and windows and don't approach the suspect. Don't report on police locations.

If you are not in the area, stay away.

For more information, stay tuned to www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca for updates