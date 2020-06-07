Advertisement
Emergency alert issued in Lac La Biche County due to overland flooding
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 5:36PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Overland flooding in the Lac La Biche area has prompted an emergency alert for Lac La Biche County northeast of Edmonton.
It warns of possible sewer backups and basement flooding due to high rainfall.
Ten pumps are currently working to reduce water levels with another two on the way.
Residents are being asked to avoid all non-essential water use until further notice.