Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Emergency closure on Groat Road Bridge after crane wheel derailment
Groat Bridge construction (FILE)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:14PM MST
The City of Edmonton says Groat Road Bridge has been closed in both directions, including the sidewalk, after an issue with a crane at the site.
No damages or injuries have been reported, and the city says crews are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
The crane is part of a large scale construction project on the bridge.