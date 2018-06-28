Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on Highway 16 near Stony Plain late Thursday morning.

At the scene, two vehicles could be seen in the ditch near the crash scene on the highway near Range Road 13, and RCMP were seen putting up caution tape.

On scene at a crash at HW16 & RR 13 - two vehicles in the ditch, there were three ambulances and two fire trucks here when we arrived - @STARSambulance has responded - no word on injuries yet, HW16 remains open. pic.twitter.com/ZA6KsmetV7 — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) June 28, 2018

A STARS spokesperson said a crew was dispatched after 10:15 a.m. to the scene. The crew was called off before arriving at the scene.

More to come…