RCMP in central Alberta said a section of highway had to be closed Wednesday afternoon, after a semi hauling lumber rolled late that morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Breton RCMP detachment and emergency crews were called to the single vehicle collision on Highway 39.

Police said the truck hauling lumber rolled, and then caught fire. The vehicle and the load were engulfed in flames.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle at the time, wasn’t hurt.

Later Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said traffic was being detoured on Highway 39 at Range Road 45, and the detour was expected to continue into Wednesday evening.