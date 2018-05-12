RCMP northeast of Edmonton said officers and emergency crews throughout the area were working to put out multiple grass fires Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to help control traffic just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday – and residents in the area of Range Road 204 between Township Roads 562 and 564 have been evacuated.

The Town of Bruderheim tweeted Saturday that evacuees should register at the Bruderheim Fire Hall.

If you have evacuated from the fires in North Strathcona County or Lamont County, please stop and register at the Bruderheim Fire Hall at 5112 Queen Street #Bruderheim #fire pic.twitter.com/Imp7DGLGP8 — Town of Bruderheim (@Bruderheim) May 12, 2018

A number of other properties have also been placed on standby until the fires have been put out.

RCMP said traffic is being blocked on certain roads:

Township Road 562 north, between Range Roads 203 and 205

Township Road 564 south, between Range Roads 203 and 205

RCMP said traffic delays are expected on those roads, and on Highway 830 and Range Road 11.

A fire advisory was declared by the Town of Bruderheim Saturday, banning open fires in rural areas that would typically require a permit. The fire advisory includes rural areas within town limits.