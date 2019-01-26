Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Emergency medical equipment stolen from Calmar fire hall
RCMP are looking for two people who stole more than $100,000 worth of property from the Calmar fire hall on Jan. 26.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 5:27PM MST
RCMP are searching for thieves who stole more than $100,000 worth of property from an Alberta fire hall.
Leduc RCMP responded to a break-and-enter call in Calmar at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Two people forced their way into the town’s fire hall and were captured on security video stealing various pieces of medical equipment, including a red hydraulic generator, Jaws of Life, three air-lifting bags and three medical kits.
The car the thieves drove, a dark grey Mitsubishi Eclipse, was stolen in Mayerthorpe on Jan. 20.
One person was dressed in all black in coveralls, a jacket and balaclava.
The second was wearing blue jeans, black jacket and black balaclava.
Those with information about the theft are asked to call investigators at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.