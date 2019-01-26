

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP are searching for thieves who stole more than $100,000 worth of property from an Alberta fire hall.

Leduc RCMP responded to a break-and-enter call in Calmar at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Two people forced their way into the town’s fire hall and were captured on security video stealing various pieces of medical equipment, including a red hydraulic generator, Jaws of Life, three air-lifting bags and three medical kits.

The car the thieves drove, a dark grey Mitsubishi Eclipse, was stolen in Mayerthorpe on Jan. 20.

One person was dressed in all black in coveralls, a jacket and balaclava.

The second was wearing blue jeans, black jacket and black balaclava.

Those with information about the theft are asked to call investigators at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.