Emergency services respond to water rescue in southwest Edmonton
Published Saturday, May 1, 2021 5:18PM MDT
Emergency personnel on scene at the water rescue in south Edmonton (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).
Emergency personnel assisted in a water rescue in southwest Edmonton.
Fire Rescue officials told CTV News Edmonton they responded to a call to help with a potential dog rescue from a pond in the area of Chappelle Gardens on Saturday evening. Once they arrived on scene they realized a person was involved.
Police confirmed they were on scene assisting with the developing situation.
EMS was observed on scene assisting police and firefighters.
More to come...
