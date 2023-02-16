Emergency situation simulated as part of Valley Line Southeast LRT testing

Crews transport a mannequin on a stretcher after a simulated emergency as part of testing for the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Feb. 16, 2023. Crews transport a mannequin on a stretcher after a simulated emergency as part of testing for the Valley Line Southeast LRT line on Feb. 16, 2023.

