Emergency training exercises taking place at Villeneuve Airport on Wednesday

Crews will be conducting emergency training at the Villeneuve Airport on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edmonton Airports says there will be visible emergency vehicles and activity at the Villeneuve Airport during that time as part of the training exercises.

"Safety and security are always our top priorities, and these training exercises are important to ensure that all teams are well-prepared in the event of an actual crisis," Edmonton Airports said in a social media post about the training on Wednesday morning.

Villeneuve Airport, which is owned and operated by Edmonton Airports, is located northwest of St. Albert in Sturgeon County.