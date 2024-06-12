EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Emergency training exercises taking place at Villeneuve Airport on Wednesday

    Villeneuve Airport (Source: Edmonton Airports) Villeneuve Airport (Source: Edmonton Airports)
    Share

    Crews will be conducting emergency training at the Villeneuve Airport on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    Edmonton Airports says there will be visible emergency vehicles and activity at the Villeneuve Airport during that time as part of the training exercises.

    "Safety and security are always our top priorities, and these training exercises are important to ensure that all teams are well-prepared in the event of an actual crisis," Edmonton Airports said in a social media post about the training on Wednesday morning.

    Villeneuve Airport, which is owned and operated by Edmonton Airports, is located northwest of St. Albert in Sturgeon County. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News