Junior high students at Westlawn School stepped inside a new learning tool to explore the world through 360 degree video on Monday.

The InSight 360 Projects video cylinder was set up inside the school library, providing 300 kids the opportunity to learn about challenges faced by women and girls in the developing world.

Sponsored by the Alberta Council for Global Cooperation, the school hopes this unique technology captures students attention.

"It’s 3D, you can’t look anywhere else for distraction. They can’t look at their phones at the same time," Explained Grade 9 teacher Joel Nydam.

"Having it completely closed like that is immersive and allows them to have all their senses be a part of that. It's much more effective."

Although the technology has been around for a few years, its number of applications are expanding.

UK based Igloo Vision Limited has over 300 virtual reality cylinders in use across the globe. And what started as an idea for a festival party dome has grown into a key educational tool. From visualizing projects for architects to simulation training for emergency services and oil and gas companies, the company is excited their technology is now helping students.

Nydam believes this type of learning is the way of the future.

"Something like this, if it will hold their attention, that’s what every teacher wants. An experience they will truly remember and learn from."

Grade 7 to 9 students at Westlawn Junior High and Michael Phair School in Edmonton are the first to experience the 360 degree video cylinder before the tour moves to Saskatchewan and Manitoba.