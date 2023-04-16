'Emotional' goodbye as Old Strathcona Farmers Market vendors retire

Two vendors who have been a staple at the Old Strathcona Farmers Market for decades have decided to hang up their aprons.

Evelyn and Harold Dickhout are the owners of Gramma Bear's Home Baking, which has been at the market for 35 years.

"Everything was so great," said customer Susanne Hube. "It was so, so good and you could just tell love went into everything."

The vendors, known around the market as Gramma and Grandpa Bear, have decided it's time to retire.

"(It's) sad… and yet it's time to do something different," said Evelyn.

"Sort of emotional hearing all the different people's description of their experiences," added Harold.

Customers dropped off cards, flowers, balloons and a sign for the couple. One card telling them that they have both been "a tremendous inspiration."

It only took customers three hours to buy up everything for sale that day, trying to snag one last pie before saying goodbye.

"It's the only place I've bought bread from for quite awhile, but as great as their baking is, one of my favourite things here is just coming in for a chat or conversation and learning about their life history," said customer Fenna Poelzer.

"We've made so many wonderful friends, so many families.(With) some families we're onto fourth generation....so it's been wonderful," added Evelyn.

The Dickhouts said they plan to spend their retirement catching up with friends, reading and baking, but that will just be for fun. The thing they're most looking forward to doing though, is sleeping in on Saturdays.

"When you're as old as they are and have worked as hard as they have, which is amazing they worked as hard as they did...most people my age wouldn't have the energy they have I think," added Hube.