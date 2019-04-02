A couple is facing charges after a man was accused of stealing $580,000 in product from his oil-and-gas employer and, with his partner, creating a shell company to sell it in the U.S.

Edmonton residents Timothy and Michelle Gray, 49 and 44 years old, respectively, have been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Timothy also faces a charge of fraud over $5,000.

According to police, a local company reported theft of oil and gas conversion chemical in November 2017.

An internal audit had revealed a discrepancy in its inventory, and the company told police an estimated 6,000 pounds of chemical was stolen by a worker in 2010.

Police believe the now former employee stole the chemical and created a shell company to export it in the eastern U.S.