A civilian staff member at the Drumheller Federal Institution has been charged after she was allegedly caught by security bringing drugs and contraband items into the facility.

Sarah Kathleen Blanke, 40, of Drumheller has been charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamines, one count of trafficking cannabis “shatter”, and one count of introducing contraband to a penitentiary.

Blanke is set to appear in court on April 12 on the charges.