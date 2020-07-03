EDMONTON -- Police are looking for the people who robbed a cell phone store on Friday afternoon.

Three armed people with masks went into the Rogers store on 91 Street around 3:15 p.m. They tied up a store employee and put him in the back.

The thieves got away with an unknown number of cell phones.

The employee was not harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.