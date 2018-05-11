April was a good month for Edmonton’s economy and job sector.

The city created approximately 700 jobs and unemployment decreased from 6.7 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

The majority of the gains came from part-time positions, the city said. Employment gains in construction, public administration and manufacturing were brought down by losses in other fields like logistics, retail and wholesale trade.

Calgary’s unemployment rate went from 8.2 per cent to 8.0 per cent, the city said.

Overall in Alberta, there was a loss of about 1,800 jobs, and the numbers of people looking for work went up, increasing the province’s unemployment rate to increase from 6.3 per cent to 6.7 per cent.

Canada’s unemployment rate in April remained unchanged at 5.8 per cent.