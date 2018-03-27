Alberta paramedics are relieved after the province ended a two-year spending freeze on ambulance services, with $29 million included in last Thursday’s provincial budget to boost emergency medical services.

A week before the budget was announced, the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) released statistics, obtained from Alberta Health Services, to outline the province’s unpreparedness in the face of crisis.

The information from AHS revealed that there was an increase of more than 60,000 EMS events between 2012 and 2017, and during that same period, 10 ambulances and 63 paramedics were added.

“Far too often across the province there are no ambulances to respond when emergency calls come in,” Health Sciences Association of Alberta President Mike Parker said. “Who’s there to respond to the 63,000 extra calls? Where are the ambulances to serve the extra half a million people? Imagine what could happen if there was a large-scale emergency.”

For HSAA, the provincial budget was a step in the right direction to address the possible crisis.

“This is the start of repairing that,” Parker told CTV News. “It's been a 10-year legacy of failure to fund resources properly, and this is the start of the repair, and I do see a commitment for the next three years running.”

AHS will decide how to spend the $29 million and how it will impact the numbers of paramedics and ambulances.