EDMONTON -- Lawyers for the Edmonton Football Team have filed trademark applications for two more potential candidates to be the team's new name.

On March 1, the team filed trademark applications for Energy and Elks. Those names weren't among the shortlist of seven names fans voted on last month:

Elk

Evergreens

Evergolds

Eclipse

Elkhounds

Eagles

Elements

The team filed similar applications for all of those names in early February. All nine applications are listed as having "met the minimum filing requirements" but have yet to be assigned an examiner who will evaluate the applications.

Both elk and elks are acceptable plural references, according to the Canadian Oxford Dictionary.

CTV News has reached out to the team for an update on its name change. The club hasn't provided a timeline for when it will announce its rebranding.

It has said the results of the February fan voting will be "used internally for the decision by the team on the new name."

In July, the club announced it would update its name, saying some fans were "increasingly uncomfortable with the moniker."

The team also faced a backlash from several sponsors who threatened to end their relationship with the club if the name wasn't addressed.