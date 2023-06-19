Energy company fined $225K for 'produced water' release near Drayton Valley, Alta.

Calgary-based ARC Resources Ltd. has pleaded guilty to violating Alberta environmental rules and been ordered to pay $225,000 in fines.

Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) made the announcement Monday.

The guilty plea concerns a "discharge of produced water" on a pipeline right-of-way about five kilometres west of Drayton Valley, Alta., in December 2020.

The leak was estimated to have lasted one or two weeks and was reported on Christmas Day of that year by the landowner.

"Released fluids were observed accumulating at the surface and flowing overland into an unnamed creek located east of the release," an AER news release said.

"The produced water released from the water line contained mainly salt water and trace amounts of petroleum hydrocarbons."

Most of the fine money will go to environmental improvement projects in the area, while $2,000 will be paid to the court.

AER said the leak was "immediately shut-in" and authorities were notified. About 5,000 m3 of fluid was spilled, however the exact duration and volume of the release is unknown.