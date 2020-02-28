EDMONTON -- Edmonton product Tyler Ennis is home to join the Oilers, on the wing of the league’s top player.

Ennis and his family grew up cheering for the Oilers prior to him entering the the league with the Buffalo Sabres. On Saturday night he'll make his debut with the blue and orange.

"They’re excited. A lot of people texted me. I grew up here. I always was an Oilers fan growing up. Just to wear the sweater is really special," he said.

Ennis is set to continue playing on the Oilers top line with new acquisition Andreas Athanasiou and one of the leagues best, Connor McDavid. But Ennis said nerves have not been an issue.

"Maybe as a younger guy. If I was a 20-year-old playing with the Oilers it might be a little different but now that I’ve been around, experienced a lot."

Ennis got off to a hot start with McDavid, picking up a goal and an assist against the Anaheim Ducks in his first game as an Oiler.

"It’s obviously tough trying to find chemistry quick but they’re two good players and they’re easy to play with," McDavid noted, on playing with Ennis and Athanasiou.

Coach Dave Tippet explained the importance of adding a player like Ennis to improve the teams depth.

"Ultimately we got to get to the point where we feel comfortable. We have four lines that we can throw over the boards because that’s what these games are going to dictate. You need to have depth there."

Ennis has only made the playoffs four times in his career. But he joins an Edmonton team in the thick of a tight playoff race.

"It’s been fun. It’s been a cool experience so far and I can’t wait to play my first home game."

Ennis has scored 15 goals and 20 assists in 63 games this year.

The Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Rogers Place.