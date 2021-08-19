Advertisement
Enoch home scene of early Thursday fire
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 6:38AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 19, 2021 7:15AM MDT
A fire broke out in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2021, on Enoch Cree Nation at a house on Township Road 522 three kilometres west of Highway 60.
EDMONTON -- Multiple crews were called to battle a fire on Enoch Cree Nation west of Edmonton Thursday morning.
At 5:30 a.m., flames were still visible through the roof of a house on Township Road 522 three kilometres west of Highway 60.
A nation spokesperson said the home had been evacuated and everyone was safe.
