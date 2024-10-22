Epcor begins chemical cull of goldfish at Edmonton stormwater pond

Epcor says it has begun treating an Edmonton stormwater pond to remove invasive goldfish.

The utility company confirmed to CTV News Edmonton by email on Tuesday that crews have begun adding rotenone to the Glastonbury stormwater pond.

Epcor also started pumping water out of the pond on Oct. 15 to lower water levels in the pond in hopes of preventing the fish from reaching the North Saskatchewan River.

Lowering the water level in the pond is expected to take until the end of the week.

The town of Sylvan Lake is also using chemicals to cull goldfish from a stormwater pond.