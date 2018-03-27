EPCOR announced Tuesday that a section of 105 Street would be closed for several months to make way for tunneling work starting in early April.

As part of work to upgrade the stormwater system in Edmonton’s downtown core, EPCOR is set to shut down a section of the road south of Jasper Avenue to make way for tunneling work.

EPCOR said tunneling work on the storm tunnel on 105 Street had stopped after crews encountered unexpected ground conditions – equipment is underneath the street, about 40 metres south of Jasper Avenue.

In order to continue work on the tunnel, officials said an access shaft needs to be built on the street, north of the alley between the Standard Life Centre building and the ATCO building.

Once the access is built, EPCOR said tunneling will continue north along 105 Street past Jasper Avenue.

As a result of the change, EPCOR said the project is now expected to be completed by December, 2018.

EPCOR said the construction schedule has been impacted as follows:

Between April 4 and June 25, 2018, crews will drill the access shaft – hours of construction are scheduled to be between 6 a.m. and 3 a.m. Monday to Saturday

Once tunneling resumes, work between June and July, 2018 is expected to be continuous, 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Between August and December, manholes will be installed and shafts will be backfilled – typical hours of construction are expected to be Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

As a result of the construction, EPCOR said there will be traffic disruptions in the area:

105 Street southbound will be closed from Jasper Avenue to the alley just south of it

Northbound traffic on 105 Street will be reduced to one lane about 100 metres south of Jasper Avenue, to Jasper Avenue

No parking along east and west curb lanes of 105 Street, between Jasper Avenue and 100 metres south of Jasper Avenue

The left turn from 105 Street northbound onto Jasper Avenue westbound will remain open

The road closure will start on April 4.