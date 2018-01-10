Emergency crews were on the scene after an underground explosion blew out manhole covers, and is believed to have caused a power outage in the downtown core.

Edmonton Fire Rescue confirmed to CTV News that an electrical vault explosion underground in the area of 97 Avenue and 106 Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The explosion blew off a number of manhole covers in the area, and knocked out power to a number of downtown buildings, potentially impacting hundreds of people in the area.

Good morning #yeg. We have repair crews working to restore power in downtown Edmonton as soon as safely possible. Please check https://t.co/osu6uccOqH for updates. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) January 10, 2018

Emergency crews on the scene had to rescue a woman who fell down an open manhole after the explosion.

“Once we arrived on scene we noticed that there was a manhole behind us that had blown off, it’s part of a utility safe underneath for EPCOR, upon initial analysis of the hole, of the vault, initially we didn’t recognize there was a patient in there,” Brad Hoekstra with Edmonton Fire Rescue said at the scene. “We did do some thermal imaging and once the smoke had cleared we did have a patient that fell about 12 feet down into the vault, and was partially trapped by some of the high voltage wires.”

Crews responded and pulled the woman out of the manhole about 25 minutes after they arrived, Hoekstra said she was “conscious and breathing” when she was taken to hospital.

NorQuest College said the power outage impacted one of their buildings Wednesday morning, and advised students to head to a different building until power was restored.

ALERT: There has been a power outage reported in HEC 106 this morning. Students should relocate to the Singhmar Centre for Learning or Heritage Tower. EPCOR has reported they expect to have power restored by 9:30 am. — NorQuest College (@NorQuest) January 10, 2018

EPCOR later told CTV News officials were working with emergency crews to investigate the explosion, and as of 9:30 a.m., power had been partially restored in the area.