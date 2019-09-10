EPCOR is investigating a power outage in northeast Edmonton that's affecting nearly 3,900 customers.

Power went out in the Canon Ridge, Homesteader, Industrial Heights, Overlanders and River Valley Hermitage neighbourhoods at around 2:30 p.m.

On its website, EPCOR says the cause of the outage is under investigation and that it's aiming to restore power by 4:30 p.m.