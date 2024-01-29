Epcor issues mandatory ban on non-essential water use
Epcor issued a mandatory ban on non-essential water use for the Edmonton area on Monday as a result of an issue at a treatment plant.
"This morning, Jan. 29, there was a failure of the distribution pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant that conveys water to the city of Edmonton and regional customers," Craig Bonneville of Epcor told reporters on Monday afternoon. "We've now asked, because of that failure, for all customers in Edmonton and surrounding communities to curtail all non-essential water use."
Bonneville said the Rossdale treatment plant is still online but isn't able to supply the entire Epcor service area with enough water for normal consumption.
The ban impacts esidents and businesses in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan.
Businesses that use a large volume of water, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to halt water use entirely.
"If you can delay washing your clothes, having a bath, doing all your dishes in the dishwasher, that's best. For our commercial customers, we are asking them to stop their operations until a time when we have our service fully restored."
Epcor is in the process of contacting large-volume customers individually to let them know about the ban, Bonneville said.
"We're going through and contacting all of our customers in the region one by one, with the help of our regional customer group, so that we can have those conversations and see where they can curtail their demand."
Any business that is delivering a product or service that is life-sustaining to people, animals and plants is exempt, as are businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, like health facilities and restaurants.
Bonneville says Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has been asked not to conduct any training exercises, but there is water available for fire fighting.
He could not give a timeline of how long it would take to deplete existing reservoirs but said water levels were at a normal level for this time of year prior to the shut down.
"Right now, we're doing everything we possibly can to restore service so that we can maintain water to all of our customers," Bonneville said.
It's not known when service at the E.L. Smith plant will be restored. Restriction measures will be in place until the repair is finished.
Bonneville says there is no impact to the quality of the drinking water as a result of the shutdown.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flair Airlines owes feds $67 million in unpaid taxes, prompting seizure order
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector
An Iranian drug trafficker allegedly plotted with two Canadian members of the Hells Angels to murder people in Maryland in early 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
MPs vow action on grocery and housing prices, carbon tax as 2024 House sitting begins
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns around grocery and housing costs, as conversation about the carbon tax bubbled up when the House of Commons opened for its first sitting day of 2024.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
They fell in love on vacation but went their separate ways. Four years later, she sent him an email: 'Remember me?'
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Watch as the world's largest cruise ship, the 'Icon of the Seas,' sets sail
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Scientist weighs in on 'snow cream' trend, says snow is 'anything but pure'
Ice cream made from snow is having a moment online, but scientists say you might want to pause before digging into a bowl of snow ice cream.
Why a leap year could mean you get paid more – or have to work for free
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
B.C. helicopter crash death toll rises to 4 after ski guide dies
A New Zealand mountaineering expert injured in the heli-skiing crash north of Terrace, B.C., last week has died, bringing the death toll to four.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Here's how Calgary's proposed residential rezoning plan would affect your property
The City of Calgary is looking for public input on its proposed rezoning plan that would see communities re-designated to allow for higher-density housing.
-
Cypress County councillor murdered by his ailing wife, court determines
Deborah Belyea was found guilty of Alfred Belyea's second-degree murder Monday in a Medicine Hat, Alta., courtroom.
-
Trans Mountain expansion runs into 'technical issues,' completion delay possible
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is facing delay yet again.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith inquest: Sanderson camped out near Crystal Springs during three-day manhunt
The RCMP says that while police were searching far and wide for Myles Sanderson following his spree killings in September 2022, he was camped out nearby.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
'Sweat, tears and pizza': Sask. developers create fully functional video games in 48 hours
The process of game development normally takes a dedicated team and years of effort. However, participants at Game Jam Saskatoon defy convention by creating fully functional games in just 48 hours.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
-
James Smith inquest: Sanderson camped out near Crystal Springs during three-day manhunt
The RCMP says that while police were searching far and wide for Myles Sanderson following his spree killings in September 2022, he was camped out nearby.
Atlantic
-
Power play: N.S. government buying NS Power debt to keep rates low
The Nova Scotia government says it intends to take on $117 million of the provincial power utility's fuel costs in order to reduce the burden on ratepayers.
-
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, closures, and cancellations to Nova Scotia
A nor’easter brought heavy snow, closures and cancellations to Nova Scotia Monday.
-
Fredericton’s only synagogue considering security measures after weekend vandalism
A synagogue in Fredericton is considering security measures after it was vandalized over the weekend.
Toronto
-
6 ServiceOntario locations to open in Staples stores this week
Six ServiceOntario centres will open in Staples Canada stores across the province by the end of the week.
-
Leon's plans to build residential units on 40-acre plot of land in Toronto
Furniture retailer Leon’s says it is moving forward with plans to build thousands of residential units on land it owns in North York.
-
Peel police release video of 'smash-and-grab' robbery at Brampton, Ont. mall
New surveillance video shows the moment a Brampton, Ont. jewelry story was ransacked by hammer-wielding suspects in what police are calling a “smash-and-grab” style robbery last month.
Montreal
-
Ceremony honours memory of those killed in 2017 Quebec City mosque attack
The president of the Quebec City mosque where six worshippers were killed and five others seriously wounded in a 2017 attack says he sees a similar climate today to the one that preceded the massacre.
-
'Significant damage' found at Montreal Olympic Park esplanade: engineering report
In addition to repairing the 20-odd thousand holes in the Olympic Stadium roof and the 450-metre concrete ring along the roofline of the Big O, the Montreal Olympic Park Esplanade is also in dire need of repair.
-
Mayors have donated nearly $100,000 to CAQ election fund since 2021
Quebec mayors donated nearly $100,000 to the CAQ election fund between 2021 and 2023, according to documents obtained by The Canadian Press.
Ottawa
-
One man in critical condition after afternoon shooting
Ottawa paramedics say a man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon.
-
New tenant found for former Rideau Street McDonald's location
A restaurant focusing on Asian cuisine will soon open at 99 Rideau Street, taking over the location of the infamous McDonald's restaurant.
-
Katasa Group developer bails on pledged $300k donation to City of Ottawa
Gatineau-based developer Katasa Group says it no longer wants to donate the pledged $300,000 to Ottawa’s Capital Ward, citing concern over council's motives.
Kitchener
-
Family doctor shortage growing in Kitchener
New numbers show 2.3 million people across Ontario don't have a family doctor.
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Humane society seeking homes for nine puppies
The humane society is looking for permanent homes for nine mixed breed puppies currently in foster care.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin Island woman charged in fatal Halloween crash
A 25-year-old woman from Manitoulin Island has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a senior last Halloween.
-
Search continues for missing Sudbury city councillor
Sudbury police are looking for Ward 2 city councillor Michael Vagnini who was reported missing Saturday.
-
Two popular Manitoulin Island music festivals cancelled
Two popular annual Manitoulin Island music festivals are being shut down, organizers announced Monday morning on social media.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
Winnipeg police looking for video footage after woman hit by car
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for video footage after a woman was hit by a car on Friday night on Pembina Highway.
-
Transit union against potential plan to remove greetings, messages from Winnipeg buses
The president of Winnipeg’s transit union said he does not support the city’s potential plan to remove greetings and messages from transit buses.
Vancouver
-
Ibrahim Ali, convicted of murdering B.C. girl, applying to have charges stayed: court documents
Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in B.C., has applied to have the charges against him stayed, according to court documents.
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024
A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024
A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.