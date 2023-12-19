EDMONTON
    • Epcor, Oil Kings and community leagues team up to ensure safe winter activities

    Epcor is reminding Edmontonians not to skate on stormwater ponds. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Epcor is reminding Edmontonians not to skate on stormwater ponds. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

    A new collaboration is helping more Edmonton kids and families discover safe places for winter activities.

    As many local kids are preparing for the winter break, Epcor, the Edmonton Oil Kings and local community leagues are working together on a campaign.

    They are giving out more than 90 grants to community leagues for safe skating rinks, hosting outdoor events with current and former Oil Kings members, sharing safe recreation spots on social media, and reminding people about the dangers of stormwater ponds.

    "Stormwater facilities can be downright dangerous, as water is constantly flowing beneath the frozen surfaces as it enters and exits facilities through pipes below the surface. We want residents to know about the safe places to skate,” said Jenn Morrison, senior manager of Wastewater Collection Maintenance at EPCOR. “This year, we are sharing all the amazing places to skate, ski and sled throughout the city, with the help of local communities, social media personalities, and the Oil Kings.”

    With the Oil Kings fan base being mostly families, teaming up with Epcor was a natural fit, the team said.

    “By helping spread this public safety message, both at games and in the community, we can help keep those fans safe this winter,” said Kevin Radomski, Edmonton Oil Kings director of business operations.

    Radomski strongly believes in supporting this message to ensure everyone engages in these activities safely.

    “This is a tremendously important message for us to stand behind. Our Edmonton Oil Kings fans are outside, all winter long, looking to practice their slapshots, and we want to help ensure they are doing so safely,” said Radomski.

    In early 2024, Epcor and the Oil Kings will hold outdoor rink events in the Orchards and Lago Lindo neighbourhoods to help with community engagement.

    For more information about stormwater facilities, visit epcor.com/wintersafety.

