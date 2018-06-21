Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPCOR restores power in Oliver after two-hour outage
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 10:33AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 21, 2018 12:45PM MDT
A cable fault caused a power outage in the Oliver neighbourhood, west of downtown Edmonton, according to an EPCOR spokesperson.
A cable fault is when the insultation of a power cable deteriorates enough that it can no longer contain the voltage, causing the short.
The EPCOR website said the power went off just after 10:20 a.m. Thursday, impacting 3,671 customers.
Power was restored around 12:30 p.m.