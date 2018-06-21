A cable fault caused a power outage in the Oliver neighbourhood, west of downtown Edmonton, according to an EPCOR spokesperson.

A cable fault is when the insultation of a power cable deteriorates enough that it can no longer contain the voltage, causing the short.

The EPCOR website said the power went off just after 10:20 a.m. Thursday, impacting 3,671 customers.

Power was restored around 12:30 p.m.