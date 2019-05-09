EPCOR has a plan to reduce the risk of flooding in Edmonton, but it will make monthly bills more expensive.

The company proposes to build 31 dry ponds to drain stormwater, tunnels to move excess water from at risk areas, flood-proof homes in high and medium-risk areas, and ways to predict and respond to floods effectively.

“We predict where the storms are going to go, and we build up our emergency response plans so we mitigate the damages if and when they do occur,” EPCOR Stormwater Strategies Director Susan Ancel said.

The plan would take 20 years to be completed at a cost of $1.6 billion.

“It’s a big number. If you divide it up amongst the customers, you could average it out as about $5 a month if you look at the 20-year scenario,” Ancel said.

In March, the City of Edmonton received $54 million from the federal government to build 13 dry ponds in Park Allen—a neighbourhood hit hard by storms in the past.

Susan Maceachran, a Park Allen resident, has had her home flood multiples times—two sump pumps and other equipment notwithstanding.

Her monthly bill may go up, but she will take any help she can get to protect her home.

“I have to. I don’t think there’s a choice,” Maceachran said.

EPCOR will present the Stormwater Integrated Resource Plan to Utility Committee Friday.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson