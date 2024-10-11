Epcor to keep invasive goldfish out of river by pumping water out of pond

There are more developments involving goldfish at an Edmonton stormwater pond.

Epcor confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Friday that it plans to lower water levels in the Glastonbury stormwater pond by at least three metres to prevent the goldfish from reaching the North Saskatchewan River.

The Edmonton-based utility said the move is being made to remain in compliance with direction set out by Alberta Environment and Protected Areas (AEPA) to address invasive species.

Epcor will begin pumping water out of the pond on Oct. 15, and says the work may take up to two weeks.

Epcor had previously announced it would treat the pond with rotenone to eliminate the goldfish, but despite erecting signs at the site in August indicating the pond was being treated, officials say no chemicals have been added to the water.

"We have not treated the Glastonbury stormwater facilities with rotenone. Fencing will remain in place to maintain safety, as lower water levels can lead to unstable ground," an Epcor spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton on Friday.