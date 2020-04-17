EDMONTON -- A new wave is hitting social media. EPCOR’s #waveforthefrontline was created as a way to say thank you to essential service workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Video clips of people doing sports spectator style full-body waves started popping up online Friday morning.

Frontline workers are here for us. Let’s be there for them, too. Upload a video doing a virtual wave before midnight April 18, and share it with your friends using #WaveForTheFrontline. Check back on April 22 to see the wave in action! Details: https://t.co/ojVpwTputU. pic.twitter.com/VTMqeUEDIF — EPCOR (@EPCOR) April 17, 2020

The utility provider is encouraging anyone and everyone to take part in the citywide virtual wave.

"I’d love to see Edmonton unite behind a movement like this," EPCOR President & CEO Stuart Lee told CTV News Edmonton via video chat.

"We’re hoping to do something unique for Edmonton to demonstrate our love and appreciation for the frontline folks who are keeping the city running," he said.

“(We) thought, ‘What better way to do it than do a virtual wave,” said the EPCOR CEO.

“The longest wave ever recorded virtually,” he added.

EPCOR will be collecting the clips and putting together a compilation video with an original soundtrack.

R&B singer Tanika Charles, formerly based in Edmonton, recorded the anthem for the movement, ‘Remember to Remember.’

“Edmonton’s always been behind it’s sports teams, it’s been behind its community and this is an opportunity to really express it in a different way,” said Lee.

People can also upload their wave clips until midnight April 18.

EPCOR will be releasing the finished version of the video to the world Wednesday, April 22.

The hope is that people will also share that video through social media, to spread the movement and as well as the salute to workers on the front line.