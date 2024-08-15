EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Epic Market food hall to open Thursday at Station Park on Whyte Avenue

    The Epic Market food hall on Whyte Avenue. (Bruce Wiggins/CTV News Edmonton) The Epic Market food hall on Whyte Avenue. (Bruce Wiggins/CTV News Edmonton)
    A new food hall will open in Edmonton's Whyte Avenue area on Thursday.

    Epic Market at Station Park features a variety of cuisines, including Italian, Asian fusion, cocktails, and beer.

    "Epic Market is a two-floor food hall on Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard. We have five different restaurant concepts and two different bars across the two floors," CEO and co-founder Jennifer Keith told CTV News Edmonton on Thursday.

    "We have a capacity of up to 400 people. We have a second floor patio that overlooks an amazing courtyard in the shipping container development of station park, and with a beautiful view of the Edmonton downtown skyline."

    Keith says they hope to focus on community engagement as part of their business model.

    "We have a ton of musical acts coming through from our partner organizations. We have a community wall. We have a Fringe wall. We are again trying to be this community hub for Whyte Avenue."

    The grand opening for the food hall will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. 

