EPS adopts new app to help bring missing children home 'as quickly as possible'

EDMONTON -

The Edmonton Police Service said it’s now using the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) “rescu” app as an addition to the national strategy for missing children.

According to EPS, the system is designed to help share pertinent information about high-risk missing children cases that don’t meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

In mid-November, the app was downloaded onto all EPS phones, the release read. Officers will now receive notifications on their work phones about missing kids in the Edmonton area.

The online database includes photos, location maps and real-time details for community members and first responders specific to their location.

“Missing persons investigators are very often complex and require a lot of resources,” Sgt. Rebecca Wright with the EPS missing persons unit said.

“This app will help bring police and citizens together in the search. The more eyes we have out in the community looking for missing kids, the better our chance of bringing them home as quickly as possible.”

Edmontonians are encouraged to download the app here.