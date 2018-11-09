Two men are facing nearly 50 charges after several purses were stolen from grocery stores across the city.

In early 2018, police warned Edmontonians to keep their eye on their belongings while shopping. EPS said the thieves would wait until the shopper was distracted or away from their shopping cart or vehicle, and then take their purse or wallet. The thieves often used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, police said.

On Friday, Nov. 2, police arrested two men after they allegedly stole a purse from a 75-year-old woman’s vehicle at a grocery store in the area of Calgary Trail and 48 Avenue. They also tried to user her credit card.

Dennis Dalziel, 49, and James Paquette, 48, are facing 49 theft and fraud charges in connection to thefts from May to October.

Dalziel is also facing 61 fraud and theft charges in connection to incidents from January to May.