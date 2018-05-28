Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Arson Unit are investigating, after a fire started in a building on Whyte Avenue early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building, near 105 Street on Whyte Avenue just after 5 a.m. Monday.

District Fire Chief Martin Prins said the fire was burning in the south side of the building, and caused a lot of smoke throughout.

“It was tough to get there, lots of fuel laid on the second floor and it was difficult for crews to get through,” Prins said. “They did eventually get the fire under control.”

The fire was declared under control at about 7:10 a.m.

An EPS spokesperson said officers were called to the building at about 6 a.m. Monday. In a statement sent out before 10:30 a.m., EPS said firefighters had finished putting out hotspots and investigators were able to enter the building to investigate the blaze.

A section of Whyte Avenue was closed to give crews space to work Monday morning. Hours later, police said one lane had been opened in each direction and drivers were advised to use other routes.

A number of firefighters were assessed for smoke inhalation at the scene. Edmonton fire said no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

More to come…