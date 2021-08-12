EDMONTON -- A bank employee was handed a "threatening note" by a male who robbed an Edmonton bank on Aug. 3, Edmonton police say.

In a video released by investigators Wednesday, the suspect – who was described as white man between 17 and 20 years old – is wearing all black clothing and mask.

As he walks up to the desk in a bank at 23 Avenue and 108 Street around 4 p.m., he pulls a note from his pocket and slides it under plexiglass to the teller.

Edmonton Police Service said he left with cash, but not how much.

Police say he ran from the location east on 23 Avenue.

Investigators were told he had green eyes and dark curly hair and that "the suspect appeared to be attempting to speak in a deeper voice than his natural voice."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit it online at www.p3tips.com/250.