Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police said Karen Noel, 70, was last seen in the Millwoods area at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

She has Alzheimer’s disease, and wears a MedicAlert bracelet.

Noel is described as:

Caucasian

162 cm (5’4”)

Slim build

Short, grey hair

She was last seen wearing a light blue spring coat, and a large floppy orange sunhat.

Anyone with details on Noel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).