Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to track down a pickup truck stolen Monday afternoon, it had two family dogs inside and an ATV in the box.

Police said the theft was reported Monday, at about 2:30 p.m. The truck was reportedly stolen from outside of a business in the area of 101 Street and 34 Avenue.

The owner was reportedly in the business for about 20 minutes. When she returned to her parking space, she found glass on the ground from the smashed driver side window, and the truck was missing.

Police said there were two Old English Bulldogs inside the vehicle at the time of the theft, a six-month-old black and white male named Rocky and a three-year-old brown female named Jersey.

The truck is described as a grey 2014 Ford F150, Alberta plate RPA249.

The ATV in the bed of the truck is a black and yellow 2016 Can-Am DS 90 with Alberta plate GDA50.

Edmonton police said the truck was reportedly involved in a hit and run crash in Leduc later Monday. It was last seen travelling towards Calmar.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).