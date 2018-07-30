Edmonton police have requested for the public’s help to find a woman who functions at the level of a five-year-old.

Alissa Melnyk, 26, was last seen Thursday, July 26 at approximately 7 p.m. at a residence in the area of 134 Avenue and Fort Road.

She was reported missing a day later and there are concerns for her well-being.

Melnyk is 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall and 54 kilograms (119 pounds), EPS said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants and a brown teddy bear backpack.

EPS does not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567.