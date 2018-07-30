Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS asks for assistance to find local woman
Alissa Melnyk, 26, went missing on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 1:02PM MDT
Edmonton police have requested for the public’s help to find a woman who functions at the level of a five-year-old.
Alissa Melnyk, 26, was last seen Thursday, July 26 at approximately 7 p.m. at a residence in the area of 134 Avenue and Fort Road.
She was reported missing a day later and there are concerns for her well-being.
Melnyk is 165 centimetres (5’5”) tall and 54 kilograms (119 pounds), EPS said. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweat pants and a brown teddy bear backpack.
EPS does not suspect foul play at this time.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call EPS at 780-423-4567.