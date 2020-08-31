EDMONTON -- Police are seeking dash cam footage of a four-vehicle crash in east Edmonton that sent a female to hospital with serious injuries Sunday night.

A stolen black BMW sedan headed north on 50 Street ran a red light at 101 Avenue at a high rate of speed and hit three other vehicles at approximately 8 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

A female sustained serious injuries while two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The BMW was found at the scene and the intersection was closed for several hours.

On Sunday night, EPS Staff Sgt. Ron Smithman told CTV News two people had been arrested in the area and that police were still searching for one more person.

EPS said no charges had been laid as of Monday morning.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the crash is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.